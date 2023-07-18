Tata Safari facelift spotted again; tail light design leaked

- Facelifted Safari expected to get a two-spoke steering wheel

- Likely to be launched in India early next year

Tata Safari facelift launch timeline

Tata Motors is working on updates for the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari, with the launch of the latter expected to take place early next year. The updated model has been spotted time and again, revealing key features.

2024 Safari new spy shots: What do they reveal?

As seen in the images here, the Safari facelift will get a new set of LED tail lights. While the two-piece design will be carried over, the units will get new graphics. Elsewhere, it is expected to get new alloy wheels and a revised fascia that includes a new grille, a new vertically stacked headlamp setup, and a tweaked bonnet design.

New Tata Safari facelift features

The facelifted Safari is expected to come equipped with features like a two-spoke steering wheel borrowed from the Avinya concept, a new gear lever, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a redesigned centre console, a rotary dial for drive modes, and new controls for the AC vents.

Facelifted Safari engine and specifications

Under the hood, the 2024 Safari is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. This update could also bring along a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

