    Tata Safari test car spied with steering mounted screen from Avinya concept

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    1,463 Views
    Tata Safari test car spied with steering mounted screen from Avinya concept
    • Expected to launch in 2024
    • Will be offered with petrol power

    Display on the steering wheel?

    A Tata Safari test car has been spotted with a production version of the steering-mounted display that was showcased in 2022. In the concept car, the steering display was a touchscreen unit with a combination of haptic controls and toggle switches. Taking cues from racing cars, the integrated steering and display would make it one unit reducing the need for a full-size instrument. While in the concept car, it’s a free-standing display on a two-spoke wheel, in the test car it’s a larger two-spoke steering with the display integrated into the form factor. Also visible in the pictures are paddle shifters and a large display for the infotainment system.

    Tata Safari Facelift Front View

    Updated Tata Safari on the cards

    The Tata Harrier and Safari will get a major update next year. There will be a whole new cabin with elements like the aforementioned steering-mounted display and paddle shifters. It’s also expected to be offered with petrol power for the first time which in this case will be Tata’s 1.5-litre TGDi petrol that was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.

    Tata Safari Facelift Dashboard

    Is a Tata Safari EV also in the works?

    Given that the Harrier EV exists, we expect that Tata will make a three-row version of the vehicle, a.k.a Safari EV. It will be one of the 10 EVs that Tata plans to launch in the next few years.   

    Tata Safari rivals

    The Tata Safari is a rival for the likes of the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus as well as cars like the Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and Jeep Compass

    Image Credit: Team-BHP

    Tata Safari Facelift Image
    Tata Safari Facelift
    Rs. 16.00 - 17.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Tata Safari Facelift Gallery

