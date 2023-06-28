Maruti Brezza on-road prices in top 10 cities of India

- Brezza prices in India (ex-showroom) start at Rs. 8.29 lakh
- Available in four variants and 10 colours
Maruti Brezza ex-showroom price, colours, and variants
The Maruti Brezza is priced in India from Rs 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The sub-four metre SUV is offered in four variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The colour options include Pearl Midnight Black, Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Magma Grey, Exuberant Blue, Brave Khakhi, Sizzling Red, Splendid Silver with a Midnight Black roof, Brake Khakhi with a Midnight Black roof, and Sizzling Red with a Midnight Black roof.
Brezza on-road prices
The following are the on-road prices of the Maruti Brezza in the top 10 cities of India:
|City
|Base variant price (LXi MT)
|Top variant price (ZXi+ AT dual-tone)
|Mumbai
|Rs. 9.66 lakh
|Rs. 16.62 lakh
|Delhi
|Rs. 9.46 lakh
|Rs. 16.50 lakh
|Chennai
|Rs. 9.53 lakh
|Rs. 16.97 lakh
|Kolkata
|Rs. 9.56 lakh
|Rs. 16.28 lakh
|Bengaluru
|Rs 9.97 lakh
|Rs. 17.51 lakh
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 9.89 lakh
|Rs. 17.31 lakh
|Ahmedabad
|Rs. 9.17 lakh
|Rs. 15.61 lakh
|Chandigarh
|Rs. 9.12 lakh
|Rs. 15.56 lakh
|Pune
|Rs. 9.67 lakh
|Rs. 16.64 lakh
|Kochi
|Rs. 9.71 lakh
|Rs. 16.87 lakh
Brezza engine and specifications
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce a maximum power output of 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. This motor is paired with a five-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. We have driven the Brezza and our review is now live on the website.