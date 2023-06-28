CarWale
    Maruti Brezza on-road prices in top 10 cities of India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Brezza on-road prices in top 10 cities of India

    - Brezza prices in India (ex-showroom) start at Rs. 8.29 lakh

    - Available in four variants and 10 colours

    Maruti Brezza ex-showroom price, colours, and variants

    The Maruti Brezza is priced in India from Rs 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The sub-four metre SUV is offered in four variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The colour options include Pearl Midnight Black, Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Magma Grey, Exuberant Blue, Brave Khakhi, Sizzling Red, Splendid Silver with a Midnight Black roof, Brake Khakhi with a Midnight Black roof, and Sizzling Red with a Midnight Black roof. 

    Brezza on-road prices

    The following are the on-road prices of the Maruti Brezza in the top 10 cities of India:

    CityBase variant  price (LXi MT)Top variant price (ZXi+ AT dual-tone)
    MumbaiRs. 9.66 lakhRs. 16.62 lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.46 lakh Rs. 16.50 lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.53 lakhRs. 16.97 lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.56 lakh Rs. 16.28 lakh
    BengaluruRs 9.97 lakhRs. 17.51 lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.89 lakhRs. 17.31 lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 9.17 lakh Rs. 15.61 lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 9.12 lakhRs. 15.56 lakh
    PuneRs. 9.67 lakh Rs. 16.64 lakh
    KochiRs. 9.71 lakh Rs. 16.87 lakh

    Brezza engine and specifications

    The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce a maximum power output of 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. This motor is paired with a five-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. We have driven the Brezza and our review is now live on the website.

