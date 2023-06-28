Maruti Brezza on-road prices in top 10 cities of India

- Brezza prices in India (ex-showroom) start at Rs. 8.29 lakh

- Available in four variants and 10 colours

Maruti Brezza ex-showroom price, colours, and variants

The Maruti Brezza is priced in India from Rs 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The sub-four metre SUV is offered in four variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The colour options include Pearl Midnight Black, Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Magma Grey, Exuberant Blue, Brave Khakhi, Sizzling Red, Splendid Silver with a Midnight Black roof, Brake Khakhi with a Midnight Black roof, and Sizzling Red with a Midnight Black roof.

Brezza on-road prices

The following are the on-road prices of the Maruti Brezza in the top 10 cities of India:

City Base variant price (LXi MT) Top variant price (ZXi+ AT dual-tone) Mumbai Rs. 9.66 lakh Rs. 16.62 lakh Delhi Rs. 9.46 lakh Rs. 16.50 lakh Chennai Rs. 9.53 lakh Rs. 16.97 lakh Kolkata Rs. 9.56 lakh Rs. 16.28 lakh Bengaluru Rs 9.97 lakh Rs. 17.51 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 9.89 lakh Rs. 17.31 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 9.17 lakh Rs. 15.61 lakh Chandigarh Rs. 9.12 lakh Rs. 15.56 lakh Pune Rs. 9.67 lakh Rs. 16.64 lakh Kochi Rs. 9.71 lakh Rs. 16.87 lakh

Brezza engine and specifications

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce a maximum power output of 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. This motor is paired with a five-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. We have driven the Brezza and our review is now live on the website.