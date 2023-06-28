Mahindra Scorpio surpasses 9 lakh units production milestone

- The milestone is applicable to the entire Scorpio range

- Scorpio-N completes one year in the Indian market

Mahindra Scorpio reaches a new milestone

Mahindra and Mahindra originally introduced the Scorpio SUV back in 2002. Approximately 11 years later, the carmaker is now celebrating the model surpassing the 9 lakh units production milestone in the country.

Mahindra Scorpio range in India and prices

In India, Mahindra currently sells two models under the Scorpio nameplate, called Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N. The former is an updated version of the old-gen SUV, prices of which start at Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Scorpio N is an all-new model that was launched in India last year and is currently priced from Rs. 13.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand also marked the first anniversary of the Scorpio N in India.

Mahindra Scorpio latest updates

Earlier this week, the waiting period for the Mahindra Scorpio N came down from 65 weeks to 55 weeks. As of May 2023, the Indian automobile brand has 1.17 lakh open bookings for the Scorpio range, which includes the Scorpio N and the Scorpio Classic models.