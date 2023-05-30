CarWale
    1.17 lakh open bookings for Mahindra Scorpio as of May 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    - Gets a combined 57,000 bookings per month for all its SUVs 

    - Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic top the list of open bookings 

    Mahindra Scorpio current open bookings:

    Launched back in June 2022, the Mahindra Scorpio N has been playing its cards pretty well in the Indian market. To date, the Scorpio is one of the most popular SUV in the country. With its popularity and overwhelming demand, the current open bookings for the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic stand at 1.17 lakh units as of May 2023. Moreover, the manufacturer has been receiving over 14,000 bookings per month for both of these SUVs. 

    Mahindra SUVs bookings per month:

    Apart from this, other popular SUVs from the brand like the XUV700 and Thar also account for 78,000 and 58,000 open bookings, respectively. The carmaker receives an average of 57,000 bookings per month for its SUVs which include the XUV300, XUV400, XIV700, Thar, Bolero Neo, Scorpio N, and Scorpio Classic. 

    Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic engine and specifications:

    Under the hood, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic comes with a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. This engine comes paired with a sole six-speed manual transmission. The Scorpio N, on the other hand, comes with two powertrain choices that include a 2.0-litre gasoline engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The former produces 198bhp and 380Nm of torque while the latter belts out 173bhp and 400Nm of peak torque. Both engines come mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. Also on offer is Mahindra's 4Xplor system. 

    To reduce the waiting period, Mahindra plans to ramp up production at its plants in Chakan and Nashik. Apart from this, the manufacturer has also postponed its plan to launch the five-door Thar to 2024. 

