Tata Punch EV interior spied

- Will get a new two-spoke steering wheel

- Expected to be launched in 2024

We are already aware that Tata Motors is working on the Punch EV. Now, spotted testing on public roads was a prototype of the electric Punch revealing its interior.

Punch EV interior

A peek into the cabin revealed that the Punch will sport a new two-spoke steering wheel. The new design for the steering wheel made its debut with the Curvv SUV Concept last year and is most likely to be used in all future Tata cars. Besides the Punch, the spy pictures of the Nexon also revealed a similar two-spoke steering wheel design.

Punch EV exterior changes

While the overall silhouette of the Punch will remain identical to the ICE version, the EV will sport a handful of different visual highlights. As seen in the images, the electric version of the Punch will get a new five-spoke alloy wheel design along with rear disc brakes.

Tata Punch CNG in the works

At the Auto Expo 2023, Tata Motors also showcased the CNG variant of the Punch micro-SUV along with the Altroz CNG. While the Altroz CNG has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom), the Punch CNG is expected to be introduced in the coming months. The CNG version of the Punch will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that will be mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Image Source