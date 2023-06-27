Hyundai Exter’s instrument cluster to be customisable with 12 languages

- Exter to be launched in India on 10 July

- Will compete against the Tata Punch and Citroen C3

The launch of the Exter is scheduled for 10 July. Ahead of this, Hyundai India has opened the bookings and already revealed a host of details about the micro SUV. In this piece, we will tell you about the two unique features that the Exter will debut in the segment.

Exter unique features

Firstly, the instrument cluster on the Exter is fully digital. Furthermore, besides English, which is the default language for almost all vehicles, Exter’s unit will be customisable in 10 regional and two global languages.

The Exter will also be equipped with what Hyundai calls ‘Sounds of Nature’. The preset seven ambient sounds are embedded in the eight-inch touchscreen unit which also supports voice commands. Besides this, the Exter will also be loaded with an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

Exter engine details

The Exter will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. In the petrol guise, the SUV will be tuned to produce 82bhp and 114Nm of torque whereas the CNG variants will have an output of 68bhp and 95Nm. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

Exter estimated prices and rivals

The Hyundai Exter is expected to have a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, the Exter will lock horns with the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis.