Mahindra Scorpio N waiting period reduced to up to 55 weeks

- Scorpio N prices in India start at Rs. 13.05 lakh
- Offered in five variants and seven colours
Mahindra Scorpio N starting price, colours, and variants
The Mahindra Scorpio N is priced in India from Rs 13.05 lakh to Rs. 24.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in five variants: Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. Customers can choose from seven colour options, namely Dazzling Silver, Deep Forest, Grand Canyon, Everest White, Napoli Black, Red Rage, and Royal Gold.
Scorpio N waiting period
The following are the variant-wise waiting periods of the Mahindra Scorpio N SUV. These waiting periods are applicable only to the region of Bengaluru. The Z8 variant commands the highest waiting period of up to 55 weeks. On the other hand, the Z8L AT has the lowest waiting period of up to 12 weeks.
|Variant
|Waiting period (in weeks)
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Z2
|25-30
|30-35
|Z4
|45-50
|45-50
|Z6
|NA
|45-50
|Z8
|50-55
|50-55
|Z8L AT
|10-12
|30-35
|Z8L MT
|30-35
|45-50
New Mahindra Scorpio N latest updates
The Mahindra Scorpio range, which comprises the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic, accounted for open bookings of 1.17 lakh units as of last month. In less than a year from its launch, the SUV range registered a sale of over 69,000 units.