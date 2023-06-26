Mahindra Scorpio N waiting period reduced to up to 55 weeks

- Scorpio N prices in India start at Rs. 13.05 lakh

- Offered in five variants and seven colours

Mahindra Scorpio N starting price, colours, and variants

The Mahindra Scorpio N is priced in India from Rs 13.05 lakh to Rs. 24.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in five variants: Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. Customers can choose from seven colour options, namely Dazzling Silver, Deep Forest, Grand Canyon, Everest White, Napoli Black, Red Rage, and Royal Gold.

Scorpio N waiting period

The following are the variant-wise waiting periods of the Mahindra Scorpio N SUV. These waiting periods are applicable only to the region of Bengaluru. The Z8 variant commands the highest waiting period of up to 55 weeks. On the other hand, the Z8L AT has the lowest waiting period of up to 12 weeks.

Variant Waiting period (in weeks) Petrol Diesel Z2 25-30 30-35 Z4 45-50 45-50 Z6 NA 45-50 Z8 50-55 50-55 Z8L AT 10-12 30-35 Z8L MT 30-35 45-50

New Mahindra Scorpio N latest updates

The Mahindra Scorpio range, which comprises the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic, accounted for open bookings of 1.17 lakh units as of last month. In less than a year from its launch, the SUV range registered a sale of over 69,000 units.