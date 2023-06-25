CarWale
    Aston Martin DBX 707 driven: Interior highlights in photos

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    Aston Martin DBX 707 driven: Interior highlights in photos

     First Impressions of the Aston Martin DBX

    - Interior design detailed

    Front Row Seats

    Aston Martin DBX 707 introduction

    Although the Aston Martin DBX 707 retains the basic architecture and major elements from the DBX V8, it has undergone significant changes to make it stand out. We previously showcased the exterior differences in photos, and now we present a gallery highlighting the cabin's highlights. It's worth noting that the DBX 707 is still powerful, the fastest, and the most luxurious SUV, boasting an impressive output of 697bhp (707PS) and 900Nm of torque from its 4.0-litre V8 engine.

    Front Logo

    Aston Martin DBX 707 driven — Now in Pictures

    The interior of the SUV comes standard with a dark chrome finish, which complements the carbon fibre trim around it.

    Dashboard

    While customers can choose to have the trim in bright chrome and carbon-fibre as an option, we found the dark finish to be tastefully executed and would recommend it to them.

    Front Row Seats

    There are numerous options available, but as seen here, the standard finish for the veneer is Piano Black with carbon-fibre inserts. However, customers can also opt for a bronze metal mesh veneer finish, which looks spectacular.

    Second Row Seats

    The Aston Martin DBX 707 comes equipped with sports seats that feature 16-way electric adjustment, along with heating in the front and rear, as standard fitment.

    Dashboard

    To enhance its exclusivity, the DBX 707 features embroidered Aston Martin wings on the headrest, a contrasting stripe down the centre of the seat, and a perforation pattern on the backrest and base cushion.

    Front Row Seats

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

    Aston Martin DBX
    Aston Martin DBX
    Rs. 3.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    Aston Martin DBX 707 driven: Exterior Photo Gallery

    Aston Martin DBX Gallery

    • images
    • videos
