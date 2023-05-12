Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition introduced

- Takes inspiration from the F1 medical car

- Mechanically remains unchanged

Aston Martin has revealed a special edition of the DBX707 to celebrate the brand’s success in Formula 1 racing. This new edition is called the AMR23 and it takes inspiration from the AMR23 F1 single-seater race car and the F1 medical car. The carmaker has already started accepting orders for this new special edition of the DBX707.

The Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition is finished in Podium Green colour with lime accents on the carbon fibre body kit mimicking the look of the DBX F1 medical car. On the sides, the SUV rides on 23-inch multi-spoke matte black alloy wheels with brake callipers coated in Racing Green paint. Additionally, this edition sports a ‘Q’ badge on the front fenders, further pointing towards its exclusivity.

The F1-inspired colour palette continues on the inside of the AMR23 Edition as well. It features an Onyx Black and Eifel Green upholstery with hints of Lime Green stitching. Moreover, the cabin is covered with carbon fibre elements on the centre console, instrument cluster, and door panels. Even the door sills are embossed with the AMR23 badges.

Mechanically, the special edition continues to be powered by the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine churning out a power output of 697bhp and 900Nm of torque. And with a nine-speed automatic gearbox, the DBX707 can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.2 seconds at a top speed of 310kmph.