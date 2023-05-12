Jeep India announces Summer Service Fiesta

- Valid across all Jeep authorised facilities in India

- Also offers up to 50 per cent discount on select accessories

Jeep India has introduced a month-long summer camp called the Summer Service Fiesta. This camp will provide a range of benefits to existing customers looking to avail of discounts and offers on the purchase of services and spare parts.

Under this camp, the manufacturer will offer a complimentary 40-point vehicle health check, up to 50 per cent discount on select accessories and merchandise, and a flat 10 per cent discount on select parts. Additionally, it will also provide 30 per cent and 15 per cent discounts on AC disinfection and car care treatments, respectively.

Interested customers can contact the nearest authorised Jeep dealer across India and book an appointment for their SUV.

A month ago, the brand launched two new special editions for the Meridian, named Meridian and Meridian Upland. These models are based on the Limited(O) variant and are available in two new exterior hues namely Silvery Moon and Galaxy Blue.