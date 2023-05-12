CarWale
    Toyota Fortuner and Hilux mild-hybrid confirmed for 2024 launch

    Jay Shah

    Toyota Fortuner and Hilux mild-hybrid confirmed for 2024 launch

    - To be launched in global markets before making India debut

    - Likely to be underpinned by the new TNGA platform 

    Toyota South Africa has announced that the Fortuner and Hilux will be launched with mild-hybrid powertrains. Slated to make its global debut in 2024, the SUV duo are likely to be underpinned by the automaker’s TNGA platform and could also make its way to the Indian market. 

    Although Toyota has not revealed the engine specifications, the hybrid versions of these SUVs are expected to be powered by diesel-hybrid engines. Presently, the India-spec Fortuner and Hilux are powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine. Both SUVs can be had with manual and automatic gearboxes along with 4x4 configuration. 

    Furthermore, the hybrid variants are also likely to swap the current IMV platform for the new TNGA-F platform that currently underpins the brand’s high-end models like the Lexus LX 300d. Will Toyota bring the Fortuner and Hilux hybrid versions to India? Well, that remains to be seen. 

    Meanwhile, Fortuner currently has a waiting period of 12 weeks in India whereas the brand has opened bookings for the second batch of Hilux pick-up truck. The Fortuner has a starting price of Rs 32.59 lakh and the Hilux retails for Rs 30.40 lakh, both prices, ex-showroom. 

