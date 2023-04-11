Jeep India launches two new special editions for Meridian

- Gets two new colour options – Silvery Moon and Galaxy Blue

- To be based on the Limited (O) variant

Jeep India has announced the launch of two new special editions in the Meridian SUV’s lineup, named Meridian X and Meridian Upland. They are based on the Limited (O) variants. The carmaker has already started to accept bookings through its website and dealership chains across the country.

In terms of changes, the Meridian is now available with two new colour options – Silvery Moon and Galaxy Blue. The Meridian X has more sophisticated design elements like body-coloured lowers, a grey roof, alloy wheels with grey pockets, a puddle lamp, and side mouldings.

Whereas, the Meridian Upland, which is more adventure focused, is equipped with a roof carrier, splash guard, boot organiser, sunshades, a cargo mat, and a unique decal on the bonnet. Moreover, both the special editions come equipped with side steps, ambient lighting, and new floor mats.

Additionally, buyers can also opt for a rear entertainment package with a Wifi enabled 11.6-inch screen at a 50 per cent discounted rate on the selling price. Under the hood, the Meridian X and the Upland get the same powertrain as the standard variants.

Commenting at the launch event, Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep India, said, “We are very excited to launch the special edition of the Jeep Meridian highlighting the duality of the SUV in distinct styling. We’re taking the Jeep Meridian to another level with the new Special Editions, which adds a distinctive look that will stand out on both the off-road trails and on the streets. The additional equipment makes these special editions unique, and appealing to a wider customer base.”