Volvo XC40 Recharge surpasses 200 units delivery milestone

- Available in a single, fully loaded variant

- Was launched in July 2022

Volvo Car India has reached a milestone with the XC40 Recharge as the company has delivered the 200th unit of the electric SUV in the country. The Swedish carmaker launched the SUV back in July 2022, however, the deliveries commenced in November 2022.

The XC40 Recharge is the first luxury SUV to be assembled locally in India and is built at the carmaker’s Hosakote facility near Bengaluru. Currently, the electric SUV is offered in a single, fully loaded variant and is priced at Rs. 56,90,000 (ex-showroom).

The electric SUV draws its power from a 78kWh battery pack that helps the twin motors to develop 402bhp and 660Nm of torque. It gets a WLTP range of up to 418km on a single charge and can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in 4.9 seconds. The battery pack can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 28 minutes with the help of a 150kW DC fast charger.

Speaking on the occasion, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director Volvo Car India, said, “Delivery of the two-hundredths XC40 Recharge is indeed a milestone. Even after Global supply chain disruptions had impacted deliveries our customers patiently waited for their cars which reflects their confidence in the Volvo brand. This milestone further strengthens our resolute towards becoming an all-electric company by 2030”.