    Tata Nexon achieves 5 lakh units production milestone

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    189 Views
    Tata Nexon achieves 5 lakh units production milestone

    - Last one lakh units were achieved in just under seven months

    - Can be had in petrol and diesel engines 

    The 5,00,000th unit of the Tata Nexon has rolled out from the assembly line at the brand’s facility in Pune. Previewed back in 2014 as a concept car at the Auto Expo, the Nexon, went on sale in 2017 in India. Since then, it has been one of the most popular and dominant SUVs in its segment. Currently, the prices for the SUV start from Rs. 7.80 lakh for the base variant and go all the way up to Rs. 14.35 lakh for the top-spec variant. (all prices, ex-showroom). 

    In terms of features, the Nexon is well-equipped with a seven-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully digital instrument cluster, an air purifier, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. Moreover, the SUV has also scored a five-star Global NCAP safety rating for its build quality. 

    The Tata Nexon is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 118bhp and 170Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine, on the other hand, produces 108bhp and 260Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual gearbox and an optional AMT unit. It now gets a BS6 2.0-compliant engine. 

    Currently, the Tata Nexon rivals the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV400, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite in India. 

    What’s more, test mules of the new Tata Nexon facelift have also been spied on numerous occasions in the country. The carmaker is all set to launch the new iteration of the Nexon in the Indian market soon. 

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
