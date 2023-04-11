Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance launched in India at Rs 3.30 crore

- Most powerful AMG car on sale today

- Deliveries to begin soon

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance has been launched in India at Rs 3.30 crore (ex-showroom). This is the most powerful AMG that the German automaker produces and ahead of the launch we had a chance to check out the car up close and discover what makes it tick.

Giving the GT 63 S E Performance its AMG power is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 640bhp which is plenty for you to achieve F1 safety car-like pace and precision. But there’s an E in the name and that comes courtesy of an electric motor mounted on the rear axle producing an additional 204bhp. The combined performance stands at 831bhp/1400Nm giving you a 0-100kmph time of 2.9 seconds and a (wherever applicable) unrestricted top speed of 316kmph. The rear-mounted electric motor has been mated to a two-speed gearbox for transferring electric torque to all four wheels effectively making this an AWD vehicle. It’s got an all-electric range of 12km and can hit a top speed of 130kmph in full electric mode.

Such explosive performance has been backed up by subtle yet in-your-face AMG exterior styling. Some of the major highlights include new bumpers, an updated design for the alloy wheels and new exhaust quad tips and a slightly revised aero package. It’s a typical Mercedes-AMG inside with features like dual digital displays, carbon fibre inserts all around, AMG badging and inserts in the seats and of course a drive-dial selector attached to the steering wheel.

Realistically, the only major rival to this car is the Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid which is priced at Rs 3.30 crore. However, we can expect future models from Maserati and Jaguar.