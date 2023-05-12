Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price in Top 10 Cities

- Offered in five variants

- Can be had in manual and automatic transmission options

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, is now an integral part of the brand’s SUV line-up. The Fronx sits between the Baleno and Brezza in the Maruti Suzuki family and starts from Rs. 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The Baleno-based coupe can be had in five trim options including Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha.

Talking about the interior, the mid-segment SUV adopts the same cabin as that of the Baleno. It comes wrapped in a dual-tone black and wine interior theme with faux leather upholstery. Upfront, you get a nine-inch touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, voice commands, and over-the-air-updates. Moreover, it also comes equipped with a wireless charger, a 360-degree camera, fast-charging USB ports, a six-speaker sound system, and cruise control.

Now, what sets the Fronx apart from the Baleno is the rebirth of the 1.0-litre booster jet petrol engine which was earlier used in the Baleno RS. The manufacturer has updated this engine to meet the new RDE and BS6 Phase-2 emission norms and tuned it in such a way that it makes 99bhp and 147.6Nm of torque. Apart from this, it can also be had in a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque.

Here we list down the on-road prices of the Fronx in the top 10 cities across the country: