    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price in Top 10 Cities

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price in Top 10 Cities

    - Offered in five variants

    - Can be had in manual and automatic transmission options

    The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, is now an integral part of the brand’s SUV line-up. The Fronx sits between the Baleno and Brezza in the Maruti Suzuki family and starts from Rs. 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The Baleno-based coupe can be had in five trim options including Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. 

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Dashboard

    Talking about the interior, the mid-segment SUV adopts the same cabin as that of the Baleno. It comes wrapped in a dual-tone black and wine interior theme with faux leather upholstery. Upfront, you get a nine-inch touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, voice commands, and over-the-air-updates. Moreover, it also comes equipped with a wireless charger, a 360-degree camera, fast-charging USB ports, a six-speaker sound system, and cruise control. 

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Engine Shot

    Now, what sets the Fronx apart from the Baleno is the rebirth of the 1.0-litre booster jet petrol engine which was earlier used in the Baleno RS. The manufacturer has updated this engine to meet the new RDE and BS6 Phase-2 emission norms and tuned it in such a way that it makes 99bhp and 147.6Nm of torque. Apart from this, it can also be had in a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. 

    Here we list down the on-road prices of the Fronx in the top 10 cities across the country:

    CitiesOn-road prices
    DelhiRs. 8.51 – 15.27 lakh
    MumbaiRs. 8.79 – 15.53 lakh
    KolkataRs. 8.71 – 15.22 lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.71 – 15.90 lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.01 – 16.16 lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.00 – 16.15 lakh
    PuneRs. 8.71 – 15.43 lakh
    ThiruvananthapuramRs. 8.76 – 15.61 lakh
    LucknowRs. 8.54 – 14.95 lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.29 – 14.51 lakh
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Jimny five-door production begins; launch in India soon

