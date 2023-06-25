Aston Martin DBX 707 driven: Exterior Photo Gallery

Aston Martin DBX 707 is the fastest SUV in the world

- Exterior design detailed in photos

Aston Martin DBX 707 introduction

The Aston Martin DBX 707 is currently the fastest SUV in India by top speed, surpassing the Lamborghini Urus. Its name, 707, is derived from its impressive power output of 707PS (697bhp) and 900Nm of torque. With a jaw-dropping price tag of Rs 4.63 crore (ex-showroom), it is one of the most expensive yet luxurious SUVs globally. Our first drive captured the exterior design of this so-called ‘Supercar of SUVs’, and the pictures are showcased below.

Aston Martin DBX 707 driven — Now in Pictures

Regarding its exterior design, the Aston Martin DBX 707 showcases a new front end that differs from the one on the DBX. It boasts a more prominent front grille, along with a new air intake system and brake cooling ducts.

Additionally, the front end of the DBX 707 features a new splitter profile and an all-new design for the DRL. Upon closer inspection of the satin grille, one can notice that it is enlarged and features double vanes, while the six horizontal bars are now split.

Adding to the overall design, the DBX 707's sporty character is further complemented by the bonnet blades. The dark satin chrome window surrounds are also tastefully executed.

It is worth noting that the flanks of the DBX 707 feature a heavily sculpted profile with gloss black side sills, although the addition of soft-close doors cannot be depicted in images.

Regarding its rear design, the DBX 707 features a new lip spoiler for the roof wing, finished in satin black. The diffuser of the new exhaust also receives a gloss-black treatment.

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi