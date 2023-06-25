Toyota Innova Crysta waiting period extends up to 3 months

- Available in four variants
- Powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) launched the 2023 Innova Crysta in the country on 11 April at a starting price of Rs. 19.13 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier, the MPV was offered in only two variants, namely G and GX, across five colour options. Now, the car can be had in four variants.
Toyota Innova Crysta waiting period:
The MPV currently attracts a waiting period of up to three months on the G and GX variants from the day of booking. The waiting period may vary depending on the variant, colour, dealership, region, and other factors.
Innova Crysta engine and specifications:
Under the hood, the Crysta is powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine that generates 148bhp and 343Nm of torque. This engine solely comes paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.
Toyota cars waiting period as of June 2023:
Apart from the Innova Crysta, other Toyota cars too attract a waiting period. The following is the waiting period for Toyota cars in India as of June 2023:
|Models
|Waiting period
|Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid
|Over 12 months
|Toyota Innova Hycross Petrol
|4 months
|Toyota Fortuner
|3 months
|Toyota Glanza MT
|1-2 months
|Toyota Glanza CNG
|1-2 month
|Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid
|Over 12 months
|Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Neo Drive
|3-4 months
|Toyota Camry
|3 months
|Toyota Vellfire
|6 months