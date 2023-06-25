CarWale
    Toyota Innova Crysta waiting period extends up to 3 months

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Toyota Innova Crysta waiting period extends up to 3 months

    - Available in four variants

    - Powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine 

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) launched the 2023 Innova Crysta in the country on 11 April at a starting price of Rs. 19.13 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier, the MPV was offered in only two variants, namely G and GX, across five colour options. Now, the car can be had in four variants. 

    Toyota Innova Crysta waiting period:

    The MPV currently attracts a waiting period of up to three months on the G and GX variants from the day of booking. The waiting period may vary depending on the variant, colour, dealership, region, and other factors. 

    Innova Crysta engine and specifications:

    Under the hood, the Crysta is powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine that generates 148bhp and 343Nm of torque. This engine solely comes paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. 

    Toyota cars waiting period as of June 2023:

    Apart from the Innova Crysta, other Toyota cars too attract a waiting period. The following is the waiting period for Toyota cars in India as of June 2023:

    ModelsWaiting period
    Toyota Innova Hycross HybridOver 12 months
    Toyota Innova Hycross Petrol4 months
    Toyota Fortuner3 months
    Toyota Glanza MT1-2 months
    Toyota Glanza CNG1-2 month
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder HybridOver 12 months
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Neo Drive3-4 months
    Toyota Camry3 months
    Toyota Vellfire6 months
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Toyota Innova Hycross: Performance Tested with Six People

