Toyota Innova Crysta waiting period extends up to 3 months

- Available in four variants

- Powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) launched the 2023 Innova Crysta in the country on 11 April at a starting price of Rs. 19.13 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier, the MPV was offered in only two variants, namely G and GX, across five colour options. Now, the car can be had in four variants.

Toyota Innova Crysta waiting period:

The MPV currently attracts a waiting period of up to three months on the G and GX variants from the day of booking. The waiting period may vary depending on the variant, colour, dealership, region, and other factors.

Innova Crysta engine and specifications:

Under the hood, the Crysta is powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine that generates 148bhp and 343Nm of torque. This engine solely comes paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Toyota cars waiting period as of June 2023:

Apart from the Innova Crysta, other Toyota cars too attract a waiting period. The following is the waiting period for Toyota cars in India as of June 2023: