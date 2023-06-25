CarWale
    Toyota Innova Hycross: Performance Tested with Six People

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Toyota Innova Hycross: Performance Tested with Six People

    - Powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine 

    - Available in G and GX variants 

    The Toyota Innova Hycross comes with two powertrain options. A 2.0-litre petrol engine developing 172bhp and 188Nm of torque in the petrol-only version whereas the hybrid gets a 2.0-litre unit with an electric system that makes 11bhp and 206Nm of torque. Both engine options are paired to CVT and e-CVT units respectively. We have tested the petrol-only version of the Innova Hycross for its performance and here are the real-world figures.  

    To make things interesting, we added six people in total and tested the car again to see how much of a difference around 450 kilos of added weight can make to the performance of the Innova Hycross. 

    Innova Hycross performance with a single person 

    Having a big engine has its positives when driving in the city or on the highway. Be it merging onto a main road in the city or overtaking a slower vehicle at highway speeds, the Innova Hycross does it fairly well. In our 0-60kmph and 0-100kmph test, the big MPV posted a time of 5.93 seconds and 11.95 seconds respectively. The non-hybrid Hycross did well in our roll-on acceleration tests, too. It managed the 20-80kmph sprint in 7.42 seconds and 40-100kmph in 9.62 seconds. 

    Innova Hycross performance with 6 people  

    Here comes the interesting part. We did the same tests again but with six people onboard, the Innova Hycross had to lug approximately 400 kilograms of additional weight this time around. Naturally, it was slower but I have to say that the times that it posted were quite surprising. In fact, there isn’t a significant amount of difference in performance and the Hycross was a tad slower to 60kmph and 100kmph, having completed the sprint in 6.85 seconds and 13.91 seconds respectively. It’s equally impressive when we bring roll-on acceleration into the picture – 20-80kmph took 8.08 seconds which is just half a second slower than the original time. Lastly, 40-100kmph was dispatched in 10.45 seconds, resulting in a difference of just 0.8 second.    

