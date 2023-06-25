BYD reveals its new electric hatchback with 426 km of range

- Four versions on offer

- Gets VtoL (Vehicle to Load) function for charging external devices

BYD is currently selling two electric cars in India, the e6 MPV and the Atto 3 premium crossover. Globally, the brand has a wide range of models and now there is a new entry-level offering in the form of a new hatchback dubbed Dolphin. It’s a new C-segment hatchback that will go on sale in European markets later this year. The Dolphin will come with a 60.4 kWh, and later (from Q1 2024) also a 44.9 kWh, Lithium-iron Phosphate Blade battery tech that BYD is known for.

Four different models on offer

Starting with the Dolphin Active, it will get a 44.9 kWh battery combined with a 95bhp electric motor. This version can be charged by AC power up to 7 kW and by DC power up to 60 kW. Next up is the Dolphin Boost which gets a 44.9 kWh battery and a 176bhp motor. It adds 17-inch wheels and multi-link rear suspension. Then, there’s the Dolphin Comfort with a 60.4 kWh battery, a 205bhp motor and a claimed range of 426 km. Maximum charging is 88 kW (from 30 to 80 per cent in 29 minutes) but alternating charging reaches a maximum of 11 kW. Finally, there will be something called as the Dolphin Design which will come with the same technical specifications as the Comfort, but adds a panoramic roof, two-tone paint work, tri-colour alloy wheels and wireless charging for your smartphone.

Acceleration and performance details

With the 60.4 kWh Blade battery and a permanent magnet synchronous motor, the Dolphin can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 7 seconds. The 310Nm of torque and 205bhp allow the Dolphin to reach a maximum top speed of 160kmph. The four driving modes include Sport, Normal, Economy, and Snow.

426 km of range and charging options

The most expensive version has a claimed combined electric range of 426 km. Charging power is 11 kW AC 3 phase though there are faster charging options. For instance, the 88 kW DC charger can replenish the battery from 30 to 80 per cent in 29 minutes. The Dolphin is also equipped with VtoL (Vehicle to Load), so the car battery can easily charge external devices.