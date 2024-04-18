CarWale
    Booked a BYD Atto 3? It may reach you quicker now!

    Desirazu Venkat

    Booked a BYD Atto 3? It may reach you quicker now!
    • Atto 3 has got homologation certificate from ARAI
    • Launched in October 2022

    Booked a BYD Atto 3 and having to wait a while? Your booking woes may come down soon as the automaker has got an ARAI homologation certificate for the electric crossover. This means that it will be able to import more than the limit of 2500 cars currently imposed for non-homologated cars. It also means BYD is expected to shift the car from the SKD model to the CKD model and bring its prices down.

    The price drop is expected to come via a lower spec variant whose details we had brought you exclusively a few months ago. The upcoming variant gets the same battery pack but with a claimed range of 264km. In contrast, the fully loaded Atto 3 has a claimed range of 512km on a full charge.

    Currently, the Atto 3 doesn’t have any pricing rivals on the EV front but there are ICE competitors in the form of the Hyundai Tucson, MG Gloster and the lower-spec versions of the Toyota Fortuner all much larger vehicles. However, in the course of the next year or so, we could see rivals from Tata and Mahindra making their way into the EV space to take on the Atto 3.

    BYD Atto 3
    BYD Atto 3
    Rs. 33.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
