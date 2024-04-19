Mild-hybrid Toyota Fortuner debuts in South Africa

Offered in 2.8-litre hybrid diesel engine

Slightly improved fuel efficiency

Toyota has unveiled a new mild-hybrid version of its popular SUV, the Fortuner, in the South African market. Similar to the Hilux MHEV (Mild-Hybrid Electric Vehicle) that was unveiled last year, the updated Fortuner also comes equipped with the same powertrain with improved performance and fuel efficiency.

The South African-spec Fortuner MHEV is loaded with a new 2.8-litre diesel engine bundled with a 48V hybrid tech. This motor is capable of producing 201bhp and 500Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the SUV also boasts an improved fuel efficiency of 13.15kmpl over the non-hybrid version’s 12.66kmpl. As for the drivetrain, this diesel motor is coupled with a six-speed automatic torque converter unit in both the 2WD and 4WD guise.

As for the other upgrades, the Fortuner in South Africa also benefits from the Toyota Safety Sense ADAS suite, 360-degree surround camera, and redesigned alloy wheels.

Currently, the India-spec Fortuner is available with two powertrain options – a 2.7-litre petrol and a 2.8-litre diesel engine. Now, whether the mild-hybrid tech will be offered with the Indian version of the Fortuner or not is yet to be seen.