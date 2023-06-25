MG’s new electric sports car makes over 500bhp

- Global debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

- Two more performance EVs to be shown

MG UK has confirmed that its new Cyberster sports car will make its global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023. Of course, the performance model will take on the iconic hill climb throughout the festival.

MG Cyberster performance details

MG is yet to officially reveal the performance details for the Cyberster but we know already that it will be available in three different versions. The base car will have a single-motor setup while the other two versions will come with dual motors. The most powerful version will have a combined power output of over 500bhp – 200bhp from the electric motor up front and around 330bhp from the motor at the back.

MG Cyberster design highlights

The Cyberster has been designed by MG’s London-based design team. From what we can see in the official pictures, highlights include a distinctive low nose and curvaceous rear haunches, as well as new-for-MG features including scissor doors.

More performance debuts from MG

Besides unveiling the Cyberster, MG will return to Goodwood with two more EV performance cars. Full details will be offered shortly, but a British-designed and built prototype codenamed EX4 has been confirmed for Goodwood. MG will also introduce a second EV which will be available for sale later this year.