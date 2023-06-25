CarWale
    Maruti Invicto spotted at dealership: Top 3 things we observed

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    Maruti Invicto spotted at dealership: Top 3 things we observed

    Invicto spotted at a dealership

    Ahead of its launch on 5 July, the Maruti Invicto MPV has been spotted at a dealership without any cover. This means its deliveries are expected to begin immediately post the launch. We will be driving the car on 8 July and you can post your questions regarding the same on our social media channels.

    Top exterior highlights

    New grille

    The biggest change to the Maruti Invicto will be a new grille, which, in this case, is the automaker’s two-slat chrome unit that is present on its premium models like the Grand Vitara and the XL6 MPV. The design of the front bumper, too, has been modified and there are chrome inserts under the LED headlamps.

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Rear View

    Wheels

    In profile, Maruti has given the Invicto a new design for the alloy wheels, which is quite similar to what is offered on cars like the Grand Vitara SUV. We expect it to run 255/55 R18 wheels, like the Innova Hycross in its top-spec versions. Then, the profile of the Innova Hycross has been retained in its entirety, which was an obvious step considering the costs involved in having to make such heavy design changes.

    Rear end

    At the back, the shape of the taillamps and the boot lid remains unchanged, but there is less detail on its rear bumper as compared to the Hycross. The latter has a fake bash plate element as a part of the bumper design in the higher-spec versions.

    Interior teased

    In its latest teaser, Maruti also showed some bits of the cabin. It is expected to get brown-coloured plastics for the dashboard and a similar shade for the upholstery as is vaguely visible in the exterior spy images.

    Maruti Invicto specifications

    The Maruti Invicto will only be offered with the 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain mated to an e-CVT. This powertrain produces 184bhp and 198Nm of torque in the Hycross and it is expected to continue unchanged in the Invicto. When launched, it will be the most powerful Maruti Suzuki car on sale.

    Maruti Invicto MPV interior revealed in new spy pictures

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Image
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Weekly news roundup: Maruti Invicto bookings open, Kia Seltos facelift unveil date, and Hyundai Exter

