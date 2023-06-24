CarWale
    Maruti Invicto MPV interior revealed in new spy pictures

    Maruti Invicto MPV interior revealed in new spy pictures

    - Cabin gets a black theme with copper accents

    - Prices of Invicto to be announced on 5 July

    Maruti Suzuki has opened bookings for the Invicto MPV for Rs. 25,000. The prices will be announced on 5 July and ahead of it, it has started to arrive at dealer stockyards across the country. The new set of spy pictures reveals the interior of the Invicto and here’s what we spotted. 

    Maruti Inivcto interior spied

    For the first time, the spy pictures reveal the cabin of the Invicto MPV. The distinguishing elements from the Hycross are evident in the form of a fully black interior theme with copper inserts on the aircon vents, door pads, and gear lever. The upholstery is draped in black and the steering wheel now sports a Suzuki logo. 

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Dashboard

    Unlike the previous spotting of the Invicto which was of a mid-spec variant, this one appears to be the range-topping version as one can easily spot a panoramic sunroof, memory function for the driver seat, and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system along with cooled front seats.

    Maruti Invicto exterior design

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Left Front Three Quarter

    At first glance, the Invicto does look identical to the Hycross. However, there are certain differences in its exterior styling. For example, the front grille gets a two-slat chrome bar that extends all the way to the LED headlamps. Also, the front bumper has been redesigned and Maruti has preferred a black stripe above the grille that also sports a new mesh pattern. The alloy wheel design of the Invicto is different and the tail lamps feature a three-pod design that we have seen on the Baleno.

    Maruti Invicto engine details

    The Invicto will be a hybrid MPV only and will borrow Toyota’s 2.0-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine that is coupled with an electric motor to produce 184bhp. The transmission duty will be handled by an e-CVT unit and it will skip the option of a manual gearbox.

    Maruti Invicto prices and rivals

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Left Rear Three Quarter

    Maruti will announce the prices of the Invicto on 5 July. It will be priced at a premium over the Hycross hybrid and is expected to have a starting price of Rs. 25.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Invicto will primarily go up against the Toyota Innova Hycross and other three-row SUVs in the same price range.

