Hyundai Alcazar waiting period stands at 12 weeks

- Alcazar prices in India start at Rs. 16.77 lakh

- Available in three variants and eight colours

Hyundai Alcazar starting price, colours, and variants

The Hyundai Alcazar is priced in India from Rs. 16.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is offered in three variants called Prestige Executive, Platinum, and Signature. Plus, customers can choose from six mono tone and two dual-tone colour options.

Hyundai Alcazar waiting period

The Hyundai Alcazar attracts a waiting period of 10-12 weeks. This waiting period is valid exclusively for the region of Indore. At the same time, the seven-seater SUV is available with limited-period discounts this month.

Hyundai Alcazar latest updates

In March this year, Hyundai introduced the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine in the Alcazar lineup. This motor, which replaces the 2.0-litre unit, produces an output of 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. Transmission options for this version include a six-speed manual unit and a seven-speed DCT unit.