Weekly news roundup: Maruti Invicto bookings open, Kia Seltos facelift unveil date, and Hyundai Exter

As we near the end of June 2023, finer details of upcoming models such as the Seltos facelift, Maruti Invicto, and the Hyundai Exter have been revealed. Besides this, the ‘SL’ moniker made its comeback to the Indian market with the Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster. Here’s a quick rundown of all the highlights from the previous week.

New Kia Seltos India unveil date confirmed

Kia will unveil the Seltos facelift in India on 4 July. The updated version of the SUV will get a host of cosmetic changes, a revamped cabin, a new set of features, and BS6 Phase 2-compliant petrol and diesel engines. Select dealerships have also started to accept bookings for the Seltos facelift.

Maruti Invicto bookings open

Maruti Suzuki has begun accepting bookings for the Invicto MPV. To be positioned as the brand’s new flagship model, the Invicto will sit above the XL6 and will be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross. The Invicto will be offered with a hybrid powertrain only and the MPV has also started to arrive at dealer stockyards ahead of its launch on 5 July.

Hyundai Exter production begins

Hyundai India has commenced the production of its upcoming micro SUV, Exter. The bookings are already underway for Rs. 11,000 and the SUV will be available in petrol and CNG variants. The prices of the rival to the Punch and C3 will be announced on 10 July.

Maruti eVX electric SUV spotted testing

The Maruti eVX made its debut at the Auto Expo in January 2023 as an electric SUV concept. Slated for market launch in 2025, the automaker has now commenced with the testing of the electric SUV. Spotted testing on foreign shores, the eVX sports dual-pod projector headlamps, a two-spoke steering wheel, and a digital instrument cluster.

Kia Carnival discontinued

Three years after its debut, Kia India has discontinued the Carnival MPV. The successor to the outgoing model was showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year as the ‘KA4’ and is expected to make its market debut sometime in 2024.

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster launched in India

Mercedes-Benz has launched yet another AMG for the Indian market in the form of the SL 55 Roadster. This drop-top, two-door sports car has been priced at Rs. 2.35 crore (ex-showroom) and is plonked with a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that belts out 469bhp and 700Nm of peak torque. The SL 55 can sprint from zero to 100kmph in merely 3.9 seconds and has a top speed of 295kmph.