Maruti Invicto reaches local dealerships; exterior design leaked

- Invicto prices in India to be revealed on 5 July

- Based on the Innova Hycross

Maruti Invicto bookings and launch timeline

Maruti Suzuki commenced bookings of the Invicto earlier this week for Rs. 25,000. The carmaker is set to announce the prices and unveil the model on 5 July. Notably, the model was earlier expected to be called Maruti Engage.

New Invicto spotted at a dealership, new details leaked

As seen in the images here, the Invicto MPV, when compared to the Hycross which it is based on, gets a new grille with two chrome slats, a chrome underline, a redesigned front bumper, smaller LED DRLs, reworked headlights, new dual-tone alloy wheels, tweaked LED tail lights, and a dual-tone bumper sans the skid plate. Elsewhere, it gets body-coloured wheel arches and ORVMs, an integrated spoiler, a high-mounted stop lamp, a shark-fin antenna, and a rear wiper and washer.

2023 Invicto interior and features

On the inside, the new Invicto is expected to come equipped with Ottoman seats for the second row, and a large touchscreen infotainment system. It will also get ventilated and powered front seats, automatic climate control, and an ADAS suite. Notably, the unit in the image misses out on features like a panoramic sunroof and a 360-degree camera.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto engine and specifications

Powering the Invicto MPV will be a 2.0-litre NA petrol engine and a hybrid motor paired with an e-CVT unit. The petrol mill will produce 172bhp and 188Nm of torque, while the hybrid motor will generate 11bhp and 206Nm of torque.

