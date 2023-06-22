Mahindra XUV700 electric (XUV.e8) spied testing again

- XUV.e8 will be the brand’s first of the five upcoming electric models

Last year in August, Mahindra excited us by showcasing its upcoming EV range in India. The XUV700-based XUV.e8 will be the first to arrive in the country by the end of next year. And ahead of this, the carmaker has been caught testing the pre-production model of the electric SUV on Indian roads.

As seen in the picture, the all-electric XUV.e8 retains most of the design elements from the ICE XUV700. However, we expect the production-ready version to get revised LED headlamps with unique LED DRLs, redesigned front and rear bumper, new alloy wheels, and minor tweaks on the exterior.

Unlike other brands that use blue colour accents to exhibit the electric nature of their EVs, Mahindra has taken the copper or bronze colour approach with its electric models. The copper colour highlights were first seen with the XUV400 and now, as visible in the spy pictures, the electric XUV700 is finished in copper-like exterior colour.

The electric version of the XUV700 will be based on the INGLO platform, which has been jointly developed with Volkswagen. As for its dimensions, the XUV.e8 will measure 4,740mmx1,900mmx1,760mm, making it bigger than its ICE iteration. The model will come equipped with a 60-80kWh battery pack and will support 175kW fast charging. Additionally, it is expected to get a WLTP claimed range of 400-450km on a full charge.

Upon arrival, the XUV700 electric or the XUV.e8 will compete alongside the upcoming Tata Harrier EV in the segment.

