    Engage MPV to be called 'Maruti Invicto'

    Engage MPV to be called 'Maruti Invicto'

    - Invicto prices in India likely to be announced next month

    - To be sold via Nexa outlets

    Maruti Suzuki has officially announced that its upcoming MPV will be called ‘Invicto’. Earlier called the Engage, the carmaker also revealed that the MPV will be launched on 5 July, 2023. It will be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross and will be sold via Nexa outlets in the country. 

    Maruti Invicto exterior:

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Left Side View

    The Invicto is expected to share the same design silhouette as the Innova Hycross. However, the Toyota logo on the front grille will be replaced by the brand’s logo to distinguish between the two products. As per the spy pics that surfaced on the net, the new Maruti MPV is likely to debut with a two-slat chrome grille with a hexagonal mesh pattern. The front fascia will remain identical to the Toyota sibling with lower-bumper-mounted LED DRLs, and wide air dams. 

    Maruti Invicto interior:

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Second Row Seats

    On the inside, we expect some minor tweaks from the manufacturer. It is likely to continue with the same dashboard layout and a tall, free-standing infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity. This Maruti MPV might also get a panoramic sunroof, powered Ottoman captain seats in the second row, ambient lighting, and a 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors. 

    Maruti Invicto engine and specifications:

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Engine Shot

    Under the hood, the Maruti Invicto, known as the Engage MPV previously, will most likely feature the same powertrain as that of the Innova Hycross. In that case, it could be solely powered by 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid engine that is tuned to produce 172bhp and 188Nm of torque. This mill will come paired to an e-CVT unit.

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Image
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 Lakh
    Estimated Price
