    Toyota Innova Zenix (Hycross) launched in Malaysia

    Toyota Innova Zenix (Hycross) launched in Malaysia

    - Toyota Zenix is available in two variants

    - Shares powertrains with the India-spec Innova Hycross

    Toyota has launched the Innova Hycross-based MPV in Malaysia. The model is called Zenix and is offered in two trims and powertrain options. The MPV will be manufactured in Indonesia and shipped to Malaysia in CKD form.

    Exterior highlights of the Toyota Innova Zenix

    Toyota Innova Hycross Left Rear Three Quarter

    On the outside, it is identical to the India-spec Hycross with a similar front fascia, sweptback LED headlights, LED DRLs mounted in the lower bumper, sleeker air dams, and fog lamps. The MPV rides on 18-inch alloy wheels and gets dual-tone ORVMs, blacked-out B and C pillars, and character lines on the rear door panels leading into the wraparound LED taillamps. At the rear, the shark fin antenna, extended roof spoiler with high-mount stop lamp, rear wiper, and rear bumper with the single exhaust tailpipe make it difficult to tell it apart from the Innova Hycross.

    Toyota Zenix variants and colour options

    Toyota Innova Hycross Left Side View

    The Toyota Innova Zenix is available in two variants, namely, 2.0 V and 2.0 HEV. Meanwhile, customers can choose from five colour options including Grey Metallic, Platinum White Pearl Mica, Attitude Black Mica, Silver Metallic, and Avant-grade Bronze Metallic.

    Features of the Innova Hycross-based Zenix MPV

    Toyota Innova Hycross Dashboard

    In terms of features, the Zenix MPV comes loaded with a large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, black leatherette seat upholstery, a powered driver seat, ambient lighting, seven-inch TFT instrument cluster, and automatic climate control. Also on offer are features like a powered tailgate, Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 ADAS tech, cruise control, steering mounted controls, electronic parking brake with auto hold, panoramic sunroof, six airbags, and a 360-degree surround camera.

    Toyota Zenix (Hycross) powertrains and specification

    Toyota Innova Hycross Gear Selector Dial

    Under the hood, the Innova Zenix comes equipped with the same powertrain options as the India-spec Hycross. The 2.0-litre hybrid petrol motor generates a total output of 184bhp and 188Nm of torque while being paired with an e-CVT unit. On the other hand, the standard 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to a 10-speed CVT gearbox is tuned to produce 173bhp and 209Nm of torque. 

    Toyota Innova Hycross to spawn into Maruti Invicto in India

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto, another Innova Hycross-based MPV, is set to launch in India on 5 July. This rebadged version of the Hycross will likely be offered in a single top-spec variant with a hybrid powertrain. The Maruti Invicto has started arriving at dealerships across the country ahead of its launch.

    
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 18.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
