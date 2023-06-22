Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster launched in India at Rs. 2.35 crore

- Seventh-gen SL Roadster debuts in India

- Soft-top can be opened or closed in 15 seconds

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the SL55 AMG Roadster in the country, with a price tag starting at Rs. 2.35 crore (ex-showroom). The seventh generation model, which was unveiled for the global market back in 2021, arrives in the country via the CBU route. The performance car is available in two trim levels and eight exterior paint options.

2023 Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster design highlights

Exterior highlights of the SL55 AMG Roadster include sweptback LED headlamps, a Panamericana grille, gloss black ORVMs, new blacked-out 20-inch alloy wheels (21-inch optional), red or yellow colour brake callipers, quad-tip exhausts, an adjustable spoiler, and wraparound LED tail lights. The soft top of the model can be opened or closed in 15 seconds, up to speeds of 60kmph and is available in Black, Grey, and Red colour option.

New SL55 AMG interior and features

Step inside the Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster and you will be greeted by AMG performance seats, carbon-fibre and Alcantara inserts all around, AMG-specific elements across the interior, a fully digital instrument console, an 11.9-inch vertically aligned tilt-able MBUX touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, and HUD.

The SL55 AMG comes equipped with safety features like eight airbags, Pre Safe system, pedestrian protection, active lane-keeping assist, and more

SL55 AMG Roadster engine and specifications

The SL55 AMG Roadster is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine generating 473bhp and 700Nm of torque. Paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, the soft-top convertible can attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in 3.9 seconds, going all the way up to an electronically-limited top speed of 295kmph.