MG Gloster Blackstorm Edition real-world performance figures revealed

- Gloster Blackstorm edition gets cosmetic changes

- Same powertrain as the regular Gloster

What is the MG Gloster Blackstorm edition?

Earlier this month, MG Motors launched the Blackstorm edition of the Gloster, featuring a dark theme with a dark exterior shade and a black interior with red accents. It still comes equipped with the brand's 2.0-litre diesel engine in two versions - turbo and twin-turbo. We wanted to know if it offers performance similar to the standard variant, so we put it to the test.

How quickly does the MG Gloster Blackstorm accelerate?

0-60kmph

0-100kmph

While speed may not be a top priority for owners of the big and burly Gloster, acceleration figures can provide insight into how quickly and efficiently a car can get away from traffic. According to our V-Box figures, the Blackstorm edition is just as good as the standard version, with a 0-60kmph sprint completed in 4.64 seconds. The 0-100kmph run took 11.87 seconds, which is also impressive for such a large SUV.

How is the in-gear acceleration of the MG Gloster Blackstorm?

20-80kmph in kick-down

40-100kmph in kick-down

Our roll-on figures also provide insight into a car's pulling power. The Blackstorm edition achieved the 20-80kmph sprint in kick-down in just 7.11 seconds, while the 40-100kmph run took 9.01 seconds. These results demonstrate that the Blackstorm, like the regular Gloster, is capable of accelerating quickly, which is particularly useful for overtaking other vehicles. This is a crucial factor for owners who plan to take long drives with the Blackstorm.

MG Gloster Blackstorm powertrain and gearbox specifications

Regarding the engine and transmission options, as previously mentioned, the Blackstorm edition features the same options as the standard MG Gloster. These include a 2.0-litre turbo diesel mill with a 2WD system and a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel unit with a 4WD system. Besides, an eight-speed automatic transmission is standard across the entire portfolio.

Pictures by Kapil Angane

MG Gloster video