    Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster launched - Top 5 highlights

    Ninad Ambre

    Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster launched - Top 5 highlights

    - Mercedes-AMG SL55 is a two-door convertible

    - Seventh-generation SL features a fabric top

    The newly launched AMG SL55 Roadster from Mercedes-Benz is now available in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 2.35 crore. This is the seventh generation of the SL and will be imported into the country through the CBU route. Here are its top five highlights.

    1. Enjoyable Open-Top Experience

    The Mercedes-AMG SL55 is a two-door convertible equipped with a retractable fabric roof. The roof can be opened or closed in just 15 seconds, even at speeds of up to 60kmph, for a seamless open-top experience.

    2. Hot AMG version

    The SL model has undergone numerous tweaks in its seventh generation. This includes a low-slung Panamericana grille and stylish yet sporty triangular headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The rear features a set of sleek LED tail lamps that sit flush with the bodywork. However, this being an AMG version, it gets quad exhausts, a spoiler that can be adjusted, and rides on 20-inch alloy wheels.

    3. Sporty interior

    The sporty character of the car can also be seen inside. The SL55 comes accented with carbon fibre trim and is equipped with AMG performance seats with Alcantara upholstery.

    4. Incorporation of multiple screens

    One of the highlights of this Roadster is the inclusion of various screens for controls and providing information. There's an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and a head-up display.

    5. V8 power

    Under the hood, the SL55 is powered by Mercedes' 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, which produces an impressive 469bhp and 700Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and the brand's 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. Notably, this is the first Roadster to come standard with rear-axle steering. Moreover, the car boasts a 0-100kmph sprint time of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 295kmph.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Kia Carens 30,297 units recalled

