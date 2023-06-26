CarWale
    Kia Seltos facelift mid-variant spotted; to be unveiled next week

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Kia Seltos facelift mid-variant spotted; to be unveiled next week

    - Seltos facelift to be unveiled in India on 4 July

    - Unofficial bookings underway

    New Kia Seltos facelift booking and unveiling timelines

    Kia India is all set to reveal the 2023 Seltos in the country next week. Select dealers from the brand have also begun accepting unofficial bookings for the updated SUV ahead of its reveal that is scheduled to take place on 4 July.

    2023 Kia Seltos exterior design

    Kia Seltos Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the images here, the Kia Seltos facelift features a revised fascia with tweaked LED DRLs on the grille, a redesigned front bumper, a revised faux skid plate, new dual-tone alloy wheels, new wraparound LED tail lights, an LED light bar between the tail lamps, a new rear bumper with a faux skid plate, and dual-tip exhausts. The unit in question misses out on the red inserts all around, hinting that it could be a mid-variant in the Seltos facelift range or the top-spec version in the HT Line range, called HTX Plus.

    Seltos facelift interior and features

    The interiors of the new Seltos facelift, spy shots of which recently surfaced, are expected to arrive in the form of a revised dashboard, a tweaked centre console, a panoramic sunroof, and an ADAS suite. It already gets features like a large touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and a dual-tone interior theme.

    Facelifted Seltos engine and specifications

    Kia Seltos Facelift Rear View

    Under the hood, the Seltos in its facelifted avatar is expected to be powered by the same 1.5-litre NA petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel mill as the outgoing car. Also up for offer could be a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine at launch. Post the price reveal, the Seltos will rival the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.

