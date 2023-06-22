Kia Seltos facelift interior leaked; to be unveiled in India next month

- Seltos facelift to be revealed on 4 July

- Will get cosmetic updates and feature additions

Kia Seltos facelift unveiling and launch timelines

Kia India is all set to pull the covers off the facelifted Seltos in the country on 4 July. The updated model has already been revealed for the global market, and we expect the same changes to be implemented for the India-spec car. Bookings of the Seltos facelift are expected to begin next month, with a launch likely to take place in August.

New Seltos interior spied

A new single spy shot gives us a peek at the interior of the Seltos facelift. While only a part of the interior is visible, it does reveal a revised centre console, new buttons, controls, and layout for the AC and music system, a tweaked AC vent design, and a smaller display compared to the outgoing model. The feature list includes automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, a parking assist function, and a dual-tone black and beige theme for the dashboard and seat upholstery.

2023 Seltos exterior design changes

Changes to the exterior design of the new Kia Seltos are expected to arrive in the form of redesigned headlamps, new LED DRLs, a new grille, a set of new alloy wheels, new wraparound LED tail lights, an LED light bar running the length between the tail lights, and a revised rear bumper with a new diffuser.

Facelifted Seltos engine and specifications

The Seltos, in its facelifted avatar, is expected to be powered by the same 1.5-litre NA petrol motor and 1.5-litre diesel engine from the outgoing version. Kia could also introduce the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with the latest update to the mid-size SUV. Once launched, the 2023 Seltos will rival the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, and Volkswagen Taigun.

