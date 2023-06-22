Hyundai Grand i10 Nios waiting period clocks up to 6 weeks

- All variants have a uniform waiting period of up to six weeks

- Available in petrol and CNG variants

The Grand i10 Nios received a facelift earlier this year alongside its sedan cousin, Aura. Now, if you are planning on buying the Nios, here’s how long you will have to wait to take the delivery of your car.

Grand i10 Nios waiting period

The Grand i10 Nios is the entry-level hatchback in Hyundai’s line-up and currently demands a waiting period of four to six weeks. This waiting period is uniform across all variants of the line-up.

Grand i10 Nios engine details

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a petrol-only car and is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The motor puts out 82bhp and 114Nm of peak torque and is coupled with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The CNG variant of the Nios puts out 68bhp and 95Nm of torque and can be had with a manual gearbox.

Grand i10 Nios variants and prices

The Nios can be had in Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta variants. The price of the hatchback starts from Rs. 5.73 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to Rs. 8.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.