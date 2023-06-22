CarWale
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios waiting period clocks up to 6 weeks

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    478 Views
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios waiting period clocks up to 6 weeks

    - All variants have a uniform waiting period of up to six weeks

    - Available in petrol and CNG variants

    The Grand i10 Nios received a facelift earlier this year alongside its sedan cousin, Aura. Now, if you are planning on buying the Nios, here’s how long you will have to wait to take the delivery of your car.

    Grand i10 Nios waiting period

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Left Front Three Quarter

    The Grand i10 Nios is the entry-level hatchback in Hyundai’s line-up and currently demands a waiting period of four to six weeks. This waiting period is uniform across all variants of the line-up.

    Grand i10 Nios engine details

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Dashboard

    The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a petrol-only car and is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The motor puts out 82bhp and 114Nm of peak torque and is coupled with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The CNG variant of the Nios puts out 68bhp and 95Nm of torque and can be had with a manual gearbox.

    Grand i10 Nios variants and prices

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Nios can be had in Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta variants. The price of the hatchback starts from Rs. 5.73 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to Rs. 8.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. 

    Variants Prices, ex-showroom
    EraRs. 5.73 lakh
    MagnaRs. 6.63 lakh
    Sportz ExecutiveRs. 7.18 lakh
    SportzRs. 7.22 lakh
    Magna AMTRs. 7.27 lakh
    Sportz Executive AMTRs. 7.75 lakh
    Sportz AMTRs. 7.79 lakh
    AstaRs. 7.95 lakh
    Asta AMTRs. 8.51 lakh
    Magna CNGRs. 7.58 lakh
    Sportz CNGRs. 8.13 lakh
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Image
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Gallery

    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.79 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.03 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.40 Lakh
    PuneRs. 6.83 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 6.96 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.42 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.76 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.74 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.42 Lakh

    Popular Videos

