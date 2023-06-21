Toyota Glanza waiting period reduced to eight weeks

- Glanza prices in India start at Rs. 6.71 lakh

- Offered in four variants

Toyota Glanza starting price in India and variant details

The Toyota Glanza is priced in India from Rs. 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in four variants called E, S, G, and V. The premium hatchback, which, shares its underpinnings with the Maruti Baleno, is offered in five colours including Insta Blue, Gaming Grey, Enticing Silver, Sportin Red, and Cafe White.

Glanza waiting period in Indore

The Petrol MT and AMT variants of the Toyota Glanza command a waiting period of up to four weeks and eight weeks respectively. Meanwhile, the waiting period for the CNG variants stands at up to eight weeks. This waiting period is valid for Indore only. We spent some time living with the Glanza and our opinions of the same are live on the website.

Toyota Glanza latest updates

The Glanza premium hatchback received a price hike of up to Rs. 5,000 in April. While the carmaker has not stated the reason behind the hike, it is likely to have been undertaken due to the BS6 Phase 2 update. The waiting period of the model has reduced from five months in April to four months in May, and currently stands at up to two months in June 2023.