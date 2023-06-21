CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV teased; to be launched on 5 July

    Jay Shah

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV teased; to be launched on 5 July

    - To be launched in India on 5 July

    - Will be available with a petrol-hybrid powertrain 

    Maruti Suzuki has released the first teaser of its upcoming MPV, Invicto. Based on the Hycross, this MPV will be the brand’s flagship model and will be manufactured at Toyota’s plant in Bidadi. The Invicto is likely to be offered in a single top-spec Alpha Plus variant with a hybrid-petrol powertrain. 

    Maruti Invicto MPV exterior highlights

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Headlight

    The Invicto will sport a handful of cosmetic tweaks to distinguish itself from the Toyota Hycross. These styling changes, as seen in the teaser video, will include a horizontal chrome bar on the front grille along with a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels. Besides this, the Invicto could also benefit from different tail lamps and mildly tweaked bumpers.

    Maruti Invicto MPV engine details

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The Invicto unlike the Hycross will be offered only with a hybrid engine. The 2.0-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine will work in tandem with an electric motor and a battery pack to produce a collective output of 184bhp and 188Nm of peak torque. The powertrain will be paired with an e-CVT unit and is expected to have a claimed mileage of over 20kmpl. 

    Maruti Invicto expected features 

    Since the Invicto will be offered in a single, fully-loaded trim. The teaser reveals the black leatherette upholstery with ventilated front seats and along with it, we expect it to come equipped with a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a powered driver seat, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lights, and ADAS features. 

    Maruti Invicto estimated prices and rivals

    We expect the Invicto to carry a price tag of around Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom). The Invicto will go up against its DNA cousin, the Toyota Hycross and other three-row SUVs such as the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, and Toyota Innova Crysta that belong to the same price range. 

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Image
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Maruti Suzuki Invicto Right Front Three Quarter
