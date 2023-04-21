CarWale
    Toyota Glanza prices in India increased by up to Rs 5,000

    Toyota Glanza prices in India increased by up to Rs 5,000

    - Price increase likely due to BS6 Phase 2 update

    - Waiting period for the model stands at five months

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has increased the prices of the Glanza premium hatchback by up to Rs. 5,000 with immediate effect. While the carmaker has not specified the reason behind the price hike, the BS6 Phase 2 update is likely to be the cause.

    The price of the top-spec Glanza V AMT variant has been hiked by Rs. 1,000, while all other variants get a uniform increase of Rs. 5,000. Post the price increase, the prices of the Glanza now start at Rs. 6.71 lakh for the base-spec E MT variant, going all the way up to Rs. 10 lakh for the top-spec V AMT variant (all prices, ex-showroom).

    The Toyota Glanza currently commands a waiting period of up to five months across the country. The model is available in four variants – E, S, G, and V. Customers can choose from petrol and CNG offerings. In other news, Toyota temporarily stopped bookings for the top-spec variants of the Innova Hycross earlier this month.

