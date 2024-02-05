Toyota Glanza dearer by Rs. 5,000 in February 2024

Only manual variants receive price revision

Prices start at Rs. 6.86 lakh

Toyota India has revised the prices of the Glanza hatchback in February 2024. The Baleno-based model is now expensive by Rs. 5,000 for select variants. With this, the Glanza is now available at a starting price of Rs. 6.86 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Toyota Glanza can be had in four variants, namely, E, S, G, and V, across petrol and CNG powertrain options. All manual variants including the CNG-powered trims have incurred a uniform price increment of Rs. 5,000. Meanwhile, the prices of the automatic trims (S, G, and V) have remained unchanged.

Mechanically, the Glanza is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. This motor is also available with a company-fitted CNG kit option.

Listed below are the new variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Toyota Glanza: