Toyota Glanza dearer by Rs. 5,000 in February 2024

- Only manual variants receive price revision
- Prices start at Rs. 6.86 lakh
Toyota India has revised the prices of the Glanza hatchback in February 2024. The Baleno-based model is now expensive by Rs. 5,000 for select variants. With this, the Glanza is now available at a starting price of Rs. 6.86 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Toyota Glanza can be had in four variants, namely, E, S, G, and V, across petrol and CNG powertrain options. All manual variants including the CNG-powered trims have incurred a uniform price increment of Rs. 5,000. Meanwhile, the prices of the automatic trims (S, G, and V) have remained unchanged.
Mechanically, the Glanza is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. This motor is also available with a company-fitted CNG kit option.
Listed below are the new variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Toyota Glanza:
|Variants
|Prices
|E
|Rs. 6.86 lakh
|S
|Rs. 7.75 lakh
|S AMT
|Rs. 8.25 lakh
|G
|Rs. 8.78 lakh
|G AMT
|Rs. 9.28 lakh
|V
|Rs. 9.78 lakh
|V AMT
|Rs. 9.99 lakh
|S CNG
|Rs. 8.65 lakh
|G CNG
|Rs. 9.68 lakh