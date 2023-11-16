Toyota Glanza waiting period in November 2023 revealed

Available in four variants

Prices start at Rs. 6.81 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based premium hatchback, Toyota Glanza is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 6.81 lakh (ex-showroom). In this article, we will check the latest waiting period customers have to experience while they plan to book the Toyota Glanza in November 2023.

The Toyota’s hatchback can be had in four variants, namely, E, S, G, and V. As for the waiting period, the model currently attracts a duration of up to one month or four weeks from the day of booking. This time period is standard across the manual and automatic versions.

Mechanically, the Glanza is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The engine, in standard mode, is tuned to produce 89bhp and 113Nm torque. Meanwhile, the CNG versions are capable of churning out 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque.