    2023 BMW X3 M40i — Now in Pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    2023 BMW X3 M40i — Now in Pictures

    BMW has opened bookings for the M40i version of the X3 crossover in India at Rs. 5 lakh. A secure online payment mechanism has been created on the carmaker's official website for the same. Prospective buyers can even check out the car's exterior and interior through a feature that allows a 360-degree view of the vehicle. For now, let's take a look at the images of this new vehicle.

    BMW X3 M40i Rear View

    The X3 M40i gets a sporty body kit featuring a differently sculpted front bumper with larger vents. It also receives dual exhausts, M-specific ORVMs, and dual-tone alloy wheels.

    BMW X3 M40i Front View

    Inside its cabin, the crossover is equipped with M-specific badges and carbon fibre inserts, apart from a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

    BMW X3 M40i Dashboard

    Since the M40i is a high-performance version of the regular X3, its 3.0-litre, turbocharged six-cylinder engine produces a higher output of 355bhp and 500Nm of torque.

    BMW X3 M40i Right Rear Three Quarter

    This engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and the brand's xDrive all-wheel drive system. BMW claims an impressive 0-100kmph sprint time of 4.9 seconds for the X3 M40i.

    BMW X3 M40i Right Front Three Quarter
    BMW X3 M40i Image
    BMW X3 M40i
    ₹ 90.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore
    Estimated Price
