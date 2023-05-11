CarWale
    2024 BMW X3 M40i spied on a winter test

    Haji Chakralwale

    2024 BMW X3 M40i spied on a winter test

    The Bavarian luxury automaker, BMW, today launched the 2023 performance-oriented version of the X3 SUV, the M40i xDrive, in India. Now, we have got our hands on the spy shots of the next-gen BMW X3 M40i version that is expected to debut globally in 2024.

    BMW X3 M40i Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the pictures, the new-gen X3 is covered in black wraps masking most of the design elements of the SUV. However, a few things are noticeable, like the redesigned front with a new larger grille and bumper. The spotted vehicle’s lights are temporary and the production version will likely get sleeker headlamps with LED matrix lights. Moreover, the alloys get a new sportier treatment too.

    BMW X3 M40i Left Rear Three Quarter

    At the rear, the X3 facelift will sport an extended roof spoiler with new tail lights. Another noticeable highlight is the quad-exhaust tip and the redesigned rear bumper. The interior details and feature list are not available at the moment, however, we expect the X3 facelift to feature a twin-display setup on the dashboard as seen in the newer BMW models lately.

    BMW X3 M40i Left Side View

    Under the hood, the upcoming X3 M40i xDrive will likely use the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine with a power output close to 355bhp and 500Nm of torque. This same engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission is made available with the X3 M40i launched today in India.

    BMW X3 M40i Image
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
