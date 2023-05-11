2024 BMW X3 M40i spied on a winter test

The Bavarian luxury automaker, BMW, today launched the 2023 performance-oriented version of the X3 SUV, the M40i xDrive, in India. Now, we have got our hands on the spy shots of the next-gen BMW X3 M40i version that is expected to debut globally in 2024.

As seen in the pictures, the new-gen X3 is covered in black wraps masking most of the design elements of the SUV. However, a few things are noticeable, like the redesigned front with a new larger grille and bumper. The spotted vehicle’s lights are temporary and the production version will likely get sleeker headlamps with LED matrix lights. Moreover, the alloys get a new sportier treatment too.

At the rear, the X3 facelift will sport an extended roof spoiler with new tail lights. Another noticeable highlight is the quad-exhaust tip and the redesigned rear bumper. The interior details and feature list are not available at the moment, however, we expect the X3 facelift to feature a twin-display setup on the dashboard as seen in the newer BMW models lately.

Under the hood, the upcoming X3 M40i xDrive will likely use the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine with a power output close to 355bhp and 500Nm of torque. This same engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission is made available with the X3 M40i launched today in India.