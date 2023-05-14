Weekly news round-up: Hyundai Exter bookings open, Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition, and Tata Altroz CNG details out!

The past week was a mixed bag of new launches and unveils along with new details of the upcoming cars, the Altroz CNG and Hyundai Exter. Some car manufacturers also hiked the prices of their cars while others have started to work on their new models for the Indian market. Want to know more about them? Read on to find out.

Hyundai Exter revealed

The bookings for Hyundai Exter micro SUV are now open for Rs. 11,000. The Exter is being offered in nine variants across six monotone and three dual-tone exterior shades. It will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that will be mated to manual and AMT gearboxes and will also be offered in a CNG variant.

Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition launched

Kia India has launched a new Aurochs Edition of the Sonet SUV. Positioned between the HTX and HTX+ variants, the Aurochs gets tangerine orange accents inside out and is being offered with 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The Kia Sonet Aurochs prices start from Rs. 11.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG cars prices hiked

MG Motor India has, except for the MG ZS EV, hiked the prices of all models in its line-up. While the prices of Astor has been upped by up to Rs. 41,800, the Hector and Hector Plus attract a price increase of up to Rs. 76,000. Similarly, the base Super variant of the Gloster SUV has been discontinued and the prices of the remaining trims have been hiked by Rs. 60,000.

Kia Seltos Facelift spied

Kia India has commenced working on the Seltos Facelift. The recently spied test mule of the mid-size SUV confirms a panoramic sunroof on the updated iteration that is expected to be launched in India in July 2023. Currently, the Seltos is powered by BS6 2-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines that are equipped with idle start/stop technology as a standard feature.

Altroz CNG details revealed

The Tata Altroz CNG will make its market debut in the coming weeks. Ahead of its official launch, Tata has revealed that the CNG variant of the hatchback will be offered in six variants and will get features such as an air purifier, an electric voice-assisted sunroof, and a wireless charging pad. The Altroz CNG will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and will rival the Maruti Baleno CNG and is likely to cost Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 75,000 more than its equivalent petrol variants.

BMW X3 M40i launched

BMW India has launched the most powerful version of the X3 luxury SUV. Slotted above the M Sport trim, the new M40i variant is priced at Rs. 86.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol motor which churns out 360bhp and 500Nm of peak torque. It also gets M-specific elements and is being offered in limited numbers through the brand’s online booking portal.