    MG Comet EV to be offered in multiple variants; India launch on 26 April

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    MG Comet EV to be offered in multiple variants; India launch on 26 April

    - The Comet small EV was unveiled earlier this week

    - Prices in India to be revealed next week

    MG Motor India is all set to launch the Comet small EV in the country later this month. Ahead of its price announcement, we have got our hands on a few finer details of the model, which is sold in global markets as the Wuling Air EV.

    MG Comet EV Front View

    Contrary to previous reports, the Comet electric vehicle will be offered in multiple variants in order to suit the wide price bracket it will come with. While the base-spec variant is bound to miss out on some features, we understand that the battery pack and the range will be identical across the variant line-up.

    MG Comet EV Left Rear Three Quarter

    MG is yet to announce the specifications of the Comet EV, but leaked data suggests that the model will feature a 17.3kWh battery pack that is claimed to return a range of 230kms on a single charge. This motor is likely to develop an output of 41bhp and 110Nm of torque. Charging options are expected to be limited to a 3.3kW unit that can charge the battery from 0-100 per cent in seven hours.

