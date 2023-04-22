Maruti S-Presso available with discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 in April 2023

Select Maruti Suzuki car dealerships in India are offering discounts on their product range this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

The petrol manual variants of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso can be availed with a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The CNG variants get a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Discounts on the AGS (AMT) variants of the Maruti S-Presso are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The details regarding discounts on other Maruti models such as the Swift, Wagon R, and Alto K10 are currently listed on our website.