    Rolls-Royce goes electric with its all-new Spectre

    Authors Image

    Abhishek Nigam

    671 Views
    Rolls-Royce goes electric with its all-new Spectre

    - First electric Rolls-Royce

    - Will boast the same lineage

    Rolls-Royce, known for making the most exquisite luxury cars in the world, has now finally gone the electric way. On the design front, the Spectre boasts the widest-ever grille produced by Rolls-Royce. The silhouette is typical Rolls-Royce, with a long bonnet and a fastback roofline. The Spectre also gets exquisite Canadel doors, panels made for a single sheet of wood, and plenty of handcrafted bits.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    To retain the synonymous magic carpet ride, the Spectre has undergone rigorous testing and gets the most updated planar suspension system. Taking care of the typical silent Rolls-Royce cabin is the cleverly mounted battery which enables the smooth underfloor profile. This helps not only create a low seating position but also acts as a secondary function for the battery, which is almost 700kg of sound deadening. 

    The Spectre’s powertrain promises immense power and performance that is expected from a Rolls-Royce. However, the specs are still unknown and will be out soon. 

