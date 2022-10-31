CarWale
    Rolls Royce Spectre debuts as British marque’s first EV

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         Has two doors, seats four

    -         575bhp and 900Nm, 0-100kmph in 4.5 seconds

    Rolls Royce has kicked off their electrification journey with the all-new Spectre. Promised to reach customers by as early as the fourth quarter of 2023, the Spectre is a two-door, four-seater which is instantly recognisable as something worthy enough to wear an RR badge. 

    The Spectre can be considered a spiritual successor to the iconic Phantom Coupe, given its styling and dimensions. Based on a new aluminium architecture, the batteries are positioned within the structure, making the Spectre 30 per cent stiffer than any other Rolls-Royce. In true RR fashion, the Spectre uses 700kg of sound deadening. 

    Another aspect of this electric RR which makes it stand out is its digitalisation. It debuts something called ‘Decentralised Intelligence’, which Rolls-Royce says, ‘allows for the free and direct exchange of information between more than 1,000 vehicle functions’. Even the suspension hardware is tested over various surfaces and temperatures across the globe – including Arjeplog, South Africa and French Riviera 

    Final technical figures are yet to be announced because the final stages of testing will continue until next year. But we know so far that the Spectre has an output of 430kW (around 575bhp) and 900Nm and would be able to do 0-100kmph in 4.5 seconds. We don’t know the battery specification yet, but the claimed range is said to be 520 kilometres under WLTP. 

    With a market launch in Q4 2023, we expect global sales to commence in 2024. India-debut will happen soon after.

